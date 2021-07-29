180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $385,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $561.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

