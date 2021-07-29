180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

