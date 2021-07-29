180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.10. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

