180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 87.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $603,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $330.87 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.51.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.