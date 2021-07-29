180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 25,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

