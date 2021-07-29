180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $306.32 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

