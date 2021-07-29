180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $306.32 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

