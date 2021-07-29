180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DD stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

