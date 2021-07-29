$17.76 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $17.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $18.57 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $76.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MNKD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 21,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

