$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

