$16.55 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $16.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $74.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $124.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,032. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

