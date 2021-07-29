1,595 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SEER opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.