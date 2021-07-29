$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $159.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.93 million to $161.10 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $53.89. 22,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

