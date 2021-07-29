158,298 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $14.25 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

