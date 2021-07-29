14,414 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 16,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

