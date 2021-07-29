13,933 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

