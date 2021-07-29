$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $134.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.96. 16,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $194.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

