12,686 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

