1,237 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.08. 23,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,757. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

