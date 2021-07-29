10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 270.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $152,358,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

