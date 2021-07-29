104,315 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $3,788,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $8,147,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

SVFB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

