102,100 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of CAN stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.