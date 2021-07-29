10,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,189,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,200,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYD opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.