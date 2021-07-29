$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to post sales of $100.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The company has a market cap of $386.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

