$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.73 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

