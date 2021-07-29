$1.87 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.76. 784,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,199. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

