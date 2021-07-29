$1.36 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.