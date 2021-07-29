$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

ALV traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 4,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

