$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.27 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $484.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 6,347,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

