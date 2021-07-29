$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $146.70. 583,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,372. Copart has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

