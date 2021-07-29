$0.48 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

