$0.33 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.