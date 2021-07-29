-$0.31 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,226,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 132,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.31.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

