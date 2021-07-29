-$0.31 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,226,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 132,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.31.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.