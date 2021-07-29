-$0.25 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 375,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $995.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

