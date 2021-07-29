$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 193,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

