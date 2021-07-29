$0.15 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Constellium also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,470,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $18,159,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 1,097,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

