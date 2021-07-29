-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

SELB stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

