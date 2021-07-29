-$0.04 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG remained flat at $$11.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

