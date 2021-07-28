Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ZYXI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,831. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

