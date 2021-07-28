Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

