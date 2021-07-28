Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.03 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $240.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock worth $33,211,882 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

