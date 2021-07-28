Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

ZNTL stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

