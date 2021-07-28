Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to “Hold”

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,332. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

