Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Buy

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

