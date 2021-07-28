Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Hold

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 442,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

