Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Strong-Buy

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CVLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 60,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 540,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

