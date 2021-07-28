Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to “Buy”

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

