Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Hold

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

