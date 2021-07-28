Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,900. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

