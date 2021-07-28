Zacks Investment Research Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

